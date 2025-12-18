Himachal Feels The Heat As “Warm Winters” Affect Crop Production

Due to warm conditions and a declining pattern of chilling hours, the apple belt is already shifting to the higher hills. The farmers are compelled to look for new low-chill apple and stone fruit varieties in Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Chamba. The rising temperature has also affected fruit quality and increased the risk of pests and diseases. Bees, which play an essential role in pollination, have become vulnerable to the change in temperature.