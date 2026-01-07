Climate Crisis In Himachal, Uttarakhand Mountains

Pro-longed dry spell in Himachal Pradesh, India A farmer attends to her potato farm at a village in Nagrota Bagwan near Dharamsala, India on January 24, 2024. The extended period of dry weather in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh along with a mild winter this year, poses a threat to Rabi farmers who may incur losses due to adverse effects on crop growth. In addition to the impact on crops, the insufficient rainfall may lead to water shortages in the upcoming summer, with the state experiencing an 83 percent deficit in December. Dharamsala, India Photo: IMAGO / Matrix Images

