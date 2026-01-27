IMD Rain Warning in Uttar Pradesh: Cloudy Skies, Isolated Rain Expected

Uttar Pradesh rain alert is active as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across parts of the state on January 27, 2026, driven by an active western disturbance moving over northwest India. Plains of West UP, including districts such as Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar, are expected to see cloudy skies with rain, lightning, and strong winds blowing up to 40 kmph, with isolated hail possible in some areas. Morning fog has lifted in many districts, aiding visibility, but sudden showers may still disrupt morning and evening travel.