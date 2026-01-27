IMD Rain Warning in Uttar Pradesh: Cloudy Skies, Isolated Rain Expected

IMD predicts isolated rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds with cooler temps today. Cloudy weather and fog may affect visibility; the weekly forecast shows brief unsettled spells followed by more stable conditions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Uttar Pradesh rain alert
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD rain alert in Uttar Pradesh with isolated showers and thunderstorms forecast.

  • Uttar Pradesh weather today is cloudy with cool temperatures and patchy rain possible.

  • Gusty winds and scattered thunderstorm activity are expected across parts of the state.

  • Dense fog is likely at times, especially in the mornings, affecting travel.

Uttar Pradesh rain alert is active as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across parts of the state on January 27, 2026, driven by an active western disturbance moving over northwest India. Plains of West UP, including districts such as Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar, are expected to see cloudy skies with rain, lightning, and strong winds blowing up to 40 kmph, with isolated hail possible in some areas. Morning fog has lifted in many districts, aiding visibility, but sudden showers may still disrupt morning and evening travel.

Uttar Pradesh weather today shows temperatures ranging from about 10–22°C across the plains, with Lucknow around 12–20°C and a feels-like temperature closer to 8–10°C during early morning hours. Despite the cool start, daytime conditions will remain unsettled under increasing cloud cover, and the Uttar Pradesh rain forecast points to more wet spells extending through January 28 before conditions begin to stabilise. The rain and storm activity is typical of winter western disturbances that can bring moisture deep into the Indo-Gangetic plains, leading to thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Western UP Focus

The western part of the state is currently the most affected, with cities like Meerut and Ghaziabad more likely to experience heavy rain and strong winds. The Uttar Pradesh rain warning remains active for January 27–28, with Lucknow and central UP expected to see moderate showers and gusty winds as cloud bands move across the region.

Related Content
Uttarakhand Braces for Heavy Snowfall and Rain: IMD Issues Urgent Alert

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

UP Weekly Weather Outlook

  • Jan 27–28: Scattered to fairly widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across West and East UP.

  • Jan 29: Rain chances reduce; skies remain partly cloudy with lingering breezes.

  • Jan 30: Dry conditions return; cooler mornings with fog possible in parts of the state.

  • Jan 31–Feb 2: Stable winter weather with cool, dry days and chilly nights typical for late January.

Uttar Pradesh residents are encouraged to stay updated with local IMD bulletins and weather apps for real-time rain maps and alerts to plan travel and outdoor activities safely.

