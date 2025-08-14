Don’t Use Dirty Phrases Like “Vote Chori”, Give Proof : Election Commission

Gandhi alleged that there were cases where a single individual appeared in “four polling booths” and voted multiple times. “There are thousands of such voters who have voted multiple times in different states. A total of 11,965 votes have been stolen like this,” the Leader of Opposition said, while displaying voter lists featuring the photograph of a person he identified as Gurkirat Singh Dang.

According to Gandhi, Dang's name appeared in the electoral rolls of four different polling booths within Mahadevpura.