Congress Launches Portal Urging Citizens To ‘Register’ Against ‘Vote Chori’

The portal also carries a message, declaring that the right to vote is the bedrock of democracy, yet it is under systematic attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the Election Commission complicit.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday presented details of alleged voter details irregularities in one assembly segment of Bangalore Central.

Karnataka's CEO on Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voters' list along".

Escalating its confrontation with the Election Commission, the Congress has rolled out a dedicated web portal where citizens can register to demand accountability for what it calls "vote chori" and to back Rahul Gandhi’s call for digital voter rolls.

Through the portal, anyone can click the link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori".

The site also features a video of Gandhi in which he repeats his explosive charge of a "huge criminal fraud" in the elections, allegedly enabled by collusion between the BJP and the EC. He pointed to analysis from a Karnataka constituency, calling it "a crime against the Constitution".

A message on the portal declares that the right to vote is the bedrock of democracy, yet it is under "systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit".

"In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats - it would destroy free elections," it reads, PTI reported.

"The Congress and INDIA have raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy," the portal adds.

Upon registering, users receive a personalised certificate affirming their stance against "vote chori".

"I support Rahul Gandhi's demand of digital voter rolls from the EC," the certificate states, as per PTI.

Rahul Gandhi | - Photos by AICC |
Father's name 'ilsdfhug', Address Showed 'Zero': Rahul Gandhi Breaks Down Fraudulent Voting Patterns In Karnataka

BY Ainnie Arif

The portal also allows people to call a listed number and follow a link in an SMS to complete registration.

Signatories on the certificate include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal and treasurer Ajay Maken.

Several Congress leaders and supporters have already registered, posting their certificates on social media.

Meanwhile, as Congress leaders continue to amplify Rahul Gandhi’s "vote theft" allegations, the Election Commission on Saturday renewed its call for the Leader of the Opposition to either formally sign a declaration backing his claims or issue an apology to the nation for what it termed "fake" accusations.

A day after a sharp exchange between Gandhi and the EC over alleged vote theft in at least three states, officials again pressed for a signed statement from the Congress leader to substantiate his charges.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will be hosting a dinner for INDIA bloc leaders on Monday.

The INDIA-bloc MPs will also be marching from Parliament to the Election Commission on August 11, ANI reported.

Published At:
Tags

