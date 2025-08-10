Congress Launches Portal Urging Citizens To ‘Register’ Against ‘Vote Chori’

Escalating its confrontation with the Election Commission, the Congress has rolled out a dedicated web portal where citizens can register to demand accountability for what it calls "vote chori" and to back Rahul Gandhi’s call for digital voter rolls.

Through the portal, anyone can click the link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori".

The site also features a video of Gandhi in which he repeats his explosive charge of a "huge criminal fraud" in the elections, allegedly enabled by collusion between the BJP and the EC. He pointed to analysis from a Karnataka constituency, calling it "a crime against the Constitution".