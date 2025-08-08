My Word Is An Oath: Rahul Gandhi Responds To EC Over 'Vote Theft' Row

"Election results would be contrary to the mood. I remember in Uttarakhand, we lost the polls. I asked the candidate to go and find out how many votes we got where a road show was held. Thousands of people came for the road show but none voted in the polling booths. This was impossible, it cannot happen. Then came the results of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and we realised that there is something wrong," he said.