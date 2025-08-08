My Word Is An Oath: Rahul Gandhi Responds To EC Over 'Vote Theft' Row

Gandhi spoke about "treason" by EC and cited Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh adding to his earlier accusations of vote theft or fraud being practiced in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi says Election Commission Of India is 'openly colluding' with ruling BJP.

He called Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as an "institutionalised chori".

He responded to ECI over 'oath' demand, said, "My word is an oath".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a fresh video reiterated about the alleged 'vote fraud' by Election Commission Of India and "openly colluding" with the BJP, he said, "Vote theft is not just an electoral scam, it is a major betrayal committed against the Constitution and democracy."

This comes a day after Gandhi held an explosive press conference where he 'exposed' the poll body by citing elaborate data supporting his claim of 'vote fraud' model being allegedly used in various constituencies across the country.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voters' list of the state along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings".

Gandhi's video explained the investigation done by the Congress and what the analysis of data of an assembly segment in Karnataka from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls suggests.

Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Explanation of Voter Fraud Allegations

In a post on microblogging site X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of him speaking about the matter. He said, "Let the nation's culprits hear this - times will change, punishment will surely be meted out."

Gandhi spoke about "treason" by EC and cited Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh adding to his earlier accusations of vote theft or fraud being practiced in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka.

Taking this along with the current electoral roll revision in Bihar, Gandhi said, "That's institutional theft. The EC wants to help the BJP, clearly, by recasting the electoral rolls."

Responding to EC's demand for him to share the evidence under oath, he said, "My word is an oath". The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked the EC to check its own data, and said, “I have said everything in public. And I have cited EC's data.”

Citing the probe, Gandhi went on to repeat his claims in the video that over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in the assembly segment of Mahadevapura in Karnataka's Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat.

He said that 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I am confident that there are more than 100 such seats in India. What has happened here has happened in those seats as well," Gandhi said.

"If the BJP had 10-15 seats less, Modi would not have been the prime minister and there would have been an INDIA bloc government," he said in the video and goes on to talk about the five types of 'vote chori' found in the Mahadevapura assembly segment.

Gandhi claimed there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in the Mahadevapura segment, with 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

He went on to describe each form of manipulation with examples on the screen.

Under the 'duplicate voter' header, Gandhi claimed that 11,965 such voters were found in the Mahadevapura segment.

He cited that Gurkeerat Singh Dang appeared on the voters' list four times at as four different booths. The former Congress chief also cited the example of another person being registered as a voter in different states.

Gandhi claimed that there were 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, showing on screen how several people in the Mahadevapura segment were registered with 'House Number 0'.

Under the header of bulk voters or single address voters, there were 10,452 voters in Mahadevapura, Gandhi said and cites that 'House number 35' having 80 registered voters.

He further claimed that there were 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters who misused Form 6, meant for first-time voters. Under this header, Gandhi cites the example of one Shakun Rani, a 70-year-old woman registered twice in two months.

"The truth is that in India, the EC and the BJP are colluding to steal elections. The entire evidence is before everyone in black and white," Gandhi said.

"They know that we have caught their 'chori' and that is why SIR (Special Intensive Revision) has come. SIR is an institutionalised chori. EC is openly colluding with the BJP to carry out this theft. SIR's objective is to take away the voting rights of the poor," he further charged.

"In this investigation we have looked only at voter addition. But probably the number of voter deletions is much more than voter additions," he added.

"We have caught just one method, we have not probed other methods. I am telling the EC and its officials clearly that what you are doing is not right. This is treason against the country," Gandhi said, reiterating his warning to the officials.

"Time will come, we will catch you and you will not be spared. It is critical that we expose voter chori," Gandhi asserted.

Pointing out that he was born into a political family, Gandhi recalls in the video that when he was small, in 1980, he along with his sister Priyanka (Gandhi) used to go out at night and stick posters for campaigning.

"I understand elections and have been fighting polls myself for the last 20 years. How polling happens, how polling booths are managed, voters list, form 17, I understand all this. Some time back we felt something was fishy," Gandhi said.

"Election results would be contrary to the mood. I remember in Uttarakhand, we lost the polls. I asked the candidate to go and find out how many votes we got where a road show was held. Thousands of people came for the road show but none voted in the polling booths. This was impossible, it cannot happen. Then came the results of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and we realised that there is something wrong," he said.

Gandhi talked about Madhya Pradesh where the party won 2018. He says the Congress government was stolen later and during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he felt tremendous anti-incumbency against the BJP rule.

"But in 2023, we only got 65 seats. This is impossible. Then came Maharashtra and we got our evidence for the first time. New voters emerged through magic between the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Wherever these new voters voted their vote went to the BJP," he claimed.

"When we had doubts we did a press conference along with our alliance partner leaders. We asked EC to give us the voter list and video recording. They neither gave us the voter list nor the video recording which raised doubts. It raised the question in our mind as to whether the EC is helping the BJP. Is the EC indulging in stealing elections? We set up a team and asked them to find out the truth," Gandhi said in the video.

He points out that EC does not give digital data but physical data which means lakhs of papers have to be examined physically.

The reason EC does not give digital data is that if it does so, its reality would be out, Gandhi claimed.

