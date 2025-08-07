EC Seeks Declaration From Rahul Over ‘Vote Stealing’ Allegations, BJP Leaders React

1. The Election Commission has asked Gandhi to provide a formal declaration and voter names

2. Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate voter rolls in Karnataka, calling it a "crime against the Constitution," and citing data from Bangalore Central to support his claims.

3. BJP leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, and CM Devendra Fadnavis refuted the allegations, calling them irresponsible and reflective of political frustration over electoral defeats.