ED conducts fresh raids in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal
Case pertains to generation of 750 crore "fake" Input Tax Credit (ITC)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched at least a dozen premises in the three states on Thursday that were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
The case pertains to generation of Rs 750 crore "fake" Input Tax Credit (ITC) involving shell entities and unauthorised financial channels in Jharkhand.
The investigation stems from the arrest of a "key mastermind" of the case Shiva Kumar Deora. He was chargesheeted last month following his arrest in May 2025, the sources said.
Earlier, during the first round of raids in the GST scam in May , ED had arrested four people, including Shiv Kumar Deora from Kolkata and Amit Agarwal alias Vicky Bhalotia from Jamshedpur. During the interrogation, it was found that by making fake bills, paper trade was shown without purchase and sale of goods and Input Tax Credit (ITC) was misused as per Indian Express.
The current searches are being undertaken based on "credible evidence" that indicates involvement of several individuals and firms in laundering "proceeds of crime".