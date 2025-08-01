ED Summons Anil Ambani In Alleged Bank Loan Fraud Case

Reliance Group Chairman and Managing Director Anil Ambani has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 5 in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged loan fraud-linked money laundering case against his group companies, official sources said on Friday.

As per reports, the action pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan 'diversion' of more than 10,000 crore rupees by multiple companies. However, ED sources had said the investigation primarily pertains to allegations of illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore, given by the Yes Bank to the group companies of Ambani between 2017-2019.

Sources told PTI that Anil Ambani has been asked to depose at the ED headquarters in Delhi as the case has been registered there. It has been mentioned that the federal investigation agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once he deposes.