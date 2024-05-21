Elections

'Lord Jagannath Is PM Modi's Bhakt': BJP Leader Sambit Patra's Remark Sparks Row; Puri Candidate Terms It 'Slip Of Tongue'

In a viral video clip, BJP leader Sambit Patra could be heard saying that Lord Jagannath is PM Modi's bhakt (devotee) while speaking to a private Odia channel. As Patra's objectionable remark sparked a row, later Patra, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, clarified his remarks in the video emphasising that it was a slip of the tongue.

PTI
BJP leader Sambit Patra | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A fresh connntroversy unfolded on Monday after BJP leader and party's candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra's objectionable remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Jagannath went viral. According to the viral clip, Patra, while speaking to a private Odia channel, could be heard saying that Lord Jagannath is PM Modi's bhakt (devotee).

What did CM Naveen Patnaik say?

Denouncing Patra's remark, Odisha Chief Minister and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik said, "Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the Lord of Universe. Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is an insult to the Lord. This has hurt the sentiments and demeaned the faith of crores of Jagannatha bhaktas and Odias across the world."

"By this you have deeply hurt Odia Asmita and this will be remembered and condemned by the people of Odisha for a very long time," he further added.

'Slip of tonguue': Sambit Patra's response

As Patra's objectionable remark sparked a row, later Patra, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, clarified his remarks in the video emphasising that it was a slip of the tongue.

Taking it to X, Sambit Patra tweeted, "Naveen Ji Namaskar! I gave number of bytes today to multiple media channels after the massive success of Shri Narendra Modiji’s Road Show in Puri today, everywhere I mentioned that Modi ji is an ardent “Bhakt” of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu. By mistake during one of the bytes I pronounced just the opposite. I know you too know and understand this."

"Sir, let’s not make an issue out of a nonexistent issue. We all have 'slip of tongue' sometimes. Thanks and Pranam," he added.

"Today, I am deeply troubled by the mistake I have made regarding Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji," a rough translation of Patra's post in Hindi read.

"I bow down at the feet of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath Ji and beg for forgiveness. I will be fasting for the next three days to correct my mistake and repent," he added.

AAP, Congress react

Criticising Patra's remarks, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal called this an "insult to God".

"I strongly condemn this statement of BJP. They have started thinking that they are above God. This is height of arrogance. Calling God bhakt of Modi ji is an insult to God," he said.

The Congress also slammed BJP over the audacious remark and said, "BJP leader Sambit Patra says that Mahaprabhu Lord Shri Jagannath is a devotee of Narendra Modi. This is a grave insult to Mahaprabhu. This statement has hurt the faith of crores of devotees. Sambit Patra, who is immersed in Modi Bhakti, should not have committed this sin. Narendra Modi himself should apologize for this disgusting statement."

