Sambit Patra is an Indian politician and surgeon who serves as the Member of Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha from the Puri constituency. He has served as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014 and currently serving as the chairman of the tourism department.

Patra’s political career started in 2010 when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party as a spokesperson for its Delhi unit. In 2012, Patra lost the municipal election as the BJP’s candidate from Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate and at the same time resigned from his job to pursue politics full-time.

For the 2014 elections, Patra campaigned for the BJP and gained visibility on national television. When the BJP came to power, Patra became its national spokesperson. In 2017, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed him as a non-official director of ONGC.

Patra contested the Puri Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Indian General Election and lost to a sitting Biju Janata Dal member. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Patra again contested from Puri and defeated the Biju Janata Dal candidate.