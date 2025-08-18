Sambit Patra Slams Opposition, Labels Campaign A ‘Chori Ki Yatra’

Patra says opposition stuck in a cycle of calling Modi government “chor”
Compares Bihar’s Tejashwi-Rahul pairing with earlier UP alliance of “two boys”
Asserts people will not be swayed, calling the campaign a “Chori Ki Yatra”
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday launched a sharp counterattack against the INDIA bloc, accusing the opposition of running out of fresh issues and relying only on repeated allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reacting to a press conference by INDIA bloc leaders, Patra said the Congress and its allies had descended into “frustration” and were merely recycling the same charges. “Many times I feel that ever since Modi ji’s government was formed, the issues raised by Congress and the opposition in the press are repetitive. We are tired of repeatedly answering the same questions,” he told reporters.
Patra specifically targeted the opposition’s repeated use of the word chor (thief), arguing that it revealed more about their own politics than the government’s conduct. “Look at the Rafale case, they said Chowkidar Chor Hai. Now it’s Vote Ki Chor Hai. They keep shouting chor, chor, chor all the time. A person’s nature is revealed by the words they use,” he said.
The BJP leader also drew a parallel with past opposition strategies. “In Uttar Pradesh, there were two boys—Akhilesh and Rahul. Here in Bihar also, there are two boys—Tejashwi and Rahul,” he remarked. He further added that after what he called their “jail yatra and bail yatra,” the opposition’s new campaign could be described as a “Chori Ki Yatra.”
Patra asserted that the opposition’s rhetoric would not find traction with the electorate. “Nothing is going to happen. The people, Janata, Janardhan, know everything,” he said, expressing confidence in public support for the Modi government.
The remarks add to the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the INDIA bloc, as both camps intensify their campaign messaging ahead of crucial upcoming elections.