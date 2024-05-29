'Will Build You A Temple, Offer Dhokla': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Response To PM Modi's 'God' Remark

In a mocking response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark where he said that he was sent by the "Parmatma for a purpose", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wedesda said that God (Parmtma) should refrain from doing politics and instigating riots.
CM Mamata Banerjee's remark came in the backdrop of PM Modi's recent media interview where he claimed that he was not a biological being but sent by God. A few days ago, the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, Sambit Patra, also made a controversial remark where he said that Lord Jagannath was a "bhakt of Modi". Later, Patra apologised for his remark and termed it a slip of his tongue.
While addressing a rally in Kolkata, the chief minister said," One says he (PM Modi) is the God of the gods... one leader says Lord Jagannath is his devotee... if he is God, then God should not do politics. God should not instigate riots. We will build a temple for him and worship him there, offer prasad, flowers and if he wishes, we will also offer him dhokla."
"I have worked with so many Prime Ministers, like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who used to love me a lot. I worked with Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Narshimha Rao, and Deve Gowda... I have never seen anyone like him, such a Prime Minister is not needed", Banerjee added.
On Tuesday, both Mamata and Modi held mega roadshows in Kolkata right ahead of the seventh and final phase of voting on June 1.