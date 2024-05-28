‘I Have Become Gaali Proof, Abusing Is Their Nature’: PM Modi On Opposition Parties' Personal Attacks Amid Lok Sabha Polls

Commenting on personal attacks by the Opposition parties amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that he ha become "gaali proof." In a recent media interview right ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said that the opposition parties have become 'so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature.'
What all did PM Modi say?
“As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for the last 24 years, I have become 'gaali proof'. Who called me the 'maut ka saudaagar' and 'gandi naali ka keeda'? Our party member in the parliament did the calculation and counted 101 abuses, so whether there is an election or no election, these people (Opposition) believe that only they have the right to abuse and they have become so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature,” Modi said.
Rejecting the allegations of misusing central probe agencies to suppress the voices of the opposition parties, he said his government had told its officers that there would be zero tolerance towards corruption.
"Ask the person who is throwing this garbage, what is the proof of what you are saying?...I will convert this garbage into manure and will produce some good things for the country from it...When Manmohan Singh was in power for 10 years, ₹34 lakhs were seized and currently in the last 10 years ED has seized ₹2,200 crores. The one who has brought back ₹2,200 crores to the country should be respected and not abused. The one whose money has gone is abusing...It means that whoever has a part in stealing money will shout a little after being caught...Today, a Sarpanch has the right to sign on a chequebook but the Prime Minister of the country does not have it...Modi government has told its officers that my government has zero tolerance towards corruption," the PM said.
Thhe prime minister also mentioned that the Opposition should be questioned about the proof they have over their allegations of interference in the functioning of the central probe agencies while citing that the Centre does not interfere in the work of probe agencies.
Answering a question on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that Modi decides who will go to jail, the prime minister replied, “It would be better if these people read the Constitution, read the law of the country, I do not need to say anything to anyone."