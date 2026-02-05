Lok Sabha Speaker Reveals Opposition Plot To Disrupt PM Modi's Speech

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disclosed concrete information about Congress MPs planning an unexpected act near PM Modi's seat, prompting his absence and House adjournment amid protests over US trade deal and Army chief's book

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba KHan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress MPs protest, PM Narendra Modi absence, Parliament disruption
Om Birla Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Speaker Om Birla warned of Congress MPs' potential unexpected act near PM's seat, requesting Modi not to attend to preserve House dignity.

  • Opposition women MPs charged towards treasury benches with banners, protesting US trade deal and former Army chief's unpublished book.

  • Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged pre-planned attack on treasury benches, accusing opposition of holding Lok Sabha hostage for four days.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated on Thursday that he had concrete information indicating many Congress MPs could carry out an unexpected act by reaching the spot where Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits, prompting him to ask the prime minister not to attend the House for his address. According to PTI, if such an incident had occurred, it would have damaged the country's democratic traditions significantly.

The House reassembled at 3 PM, where Birla criticized opposition members, noting that their conduct in his office on Wednesday was inappropriate and amounted to a black spot. PTI reported that Birla expressed sadness over the behavior displayed by some members in the House on Wednesday, which he said had never been seen in its history.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha saw dramatic scenes as women opposition MPs moved towards the prime minister's seat holding banners, leading to the adjournment of proceedings for the day. Modi was absent from the House at the time, and BJP member P P Chaudhary was speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address when opposition members entered the Well of the House.

Birla emphasized that the dignity of the Speaker's chair is established in the Constitution and that political differences have never been brought into the House in this manner before. According to PTI, he reiterated that the opposition's conduct in the Speaker's office was not appropriate and served as a black spot.

Birla further explained that ahead of the Leader of the House's reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks, he received concrete information about the potential unexpected act by Congress members. To prevent this, he requested Modi not to come to the House, viewing it as his responsibility to maintain the House's dignity. Reported PTI, Birla thanked Modi for agreeing to the request and avoiding any unpleasant scenes in the Lok Sabha.

The Speaker later adjourned the House for the day amid slogans and protests from opposition members.

Separately, Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged that opposition members had planned to attack the treasury benches in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. According to PTI, the dramatic scenes involved women MPs from opposition parties marching towards the treasury benches with banners ahead of Modi's scheduled reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.

Modi was not in the House, and Chaudhary was delivering his remarks when opposition members entered the Well and approached the treasury benches, protesting against the trade deal with the US and former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished book.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex on Thursday, Singh said that as soon as it turned 5 o'clock, the opposition members arrived. He noted it was the first time opposition members stood in front of the treasury benches, describing it as a method to attack. Singh added that they had prepared the plan in advance and accused the opposition of holding the Lok Sabha hostage for four days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
