Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
National

Three Ex-AAP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of MCD Polls

In a statement on Tuesday, three former AAP MLAs criticised their former party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over issues of corruption and neglect of volunteers.

Representational Image-BJP Flag
Representational Image-BJP Flag Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 8:44 pm

Three former AAP MLAs joined the BJP on Tuesday criticising their former party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over issues of corruption and neglect of volunteers.

Joining the BJP at the party's national headquarters on DDU Marg, two-time former MLA from Delhi Cantt Commando (ex) Surender Singh alleged that AAP distributed all MCD poll tickets in exchange for money.

Singh quit the AAP after he was denied a ticket by the party in the 2020 Assembly polls from the Delhi Cantt seat.

The two other former AAP MLAs who joined the BJP were Raju Dhingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh.

The three ex-MLAs defected to BJP in presence of former Union minister Vijay Goel, BJP’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, and the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is mired in corruption and its leaders and workers are not supporting them. The proof of Aam Aadmi Party's corruption is that three of their former leaders are joining the BJP family today," said Patra.

He alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister failed in his promise to send the corrupt to jail, something that he often said he would before he came to power. 

“He should be asked now, how many people he has sent to jail in eight years of his government in Delhi,” Patra said.

A former soldier, Surender Singh said, "Questioning the surgical strike after the Uri terror attack, shows the mentality of Kejriwal."

Chaudhary Fateh Singh, who had left the BJP in 2015, said joining BJP was his homecoming.

Dhingan, a former AAP MLA from Trilokpuri, alleged that common volunteers in the AAP did not get respect and it was evident during the distribution of party tickets for the MCD polls.

The Delhi BJP president said that the joining of three former MLAs will give a boost to the party's campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on December 4.

