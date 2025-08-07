Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

On Thursday, day 14 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Houses started with the Question Hour but was soon adjourned as the Opposition continued their protests.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lok Sabha was initially adjourned till noon but was extended till 2:00PM over protests from the Opposition.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:00PM.

Both Houses of the Parliament began session at 11:00AM on Thursday but were adjourned within minutes. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00PM, amid slogans from the Opposition over Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision. 

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha initiated the Question Hour and were to be followed with the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, moved by Sarabananda Sonowal in the lower House. The upper House was to consider any business entered in the Revised List of Business for Wednesday, August 6, and not concluded on that day.

While the Lok Sabha proceeded with the Question Hour, the opposition politicians raised slogans and held banners in protest. In Lok Sabha Thursday agenda included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting an explanatory statement, placing reasons for “immediate legislation by promulgation” of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. 

Additionally, Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion in the lower house to get an urgent discussion on United States’ President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India. 

As per the list of business released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was set to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House. Additionally, he will introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, the business of the day began with Deputy Chairman Harivansh checking the papers on the table from the revised list of business. Amid protests from the Opposition, Harivansh urged for the House to maintain order and allow the Question Hour to begin. 

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, whereas the Rajya Sabha passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

