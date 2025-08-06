Rahul Gandhi Gets Bail Over 2018 'Defamatory Remarks' Against Amit Shah

A case of defamation was filed against Gandhi by a person named Pratap Kumar for allegedly making defamatory statements against the Union Home Minister at a rally in Chaibasa in 2018.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rupayan Majumder
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi appears before Chaibasa court
Rahul Gandhi appears before Chaibasa court Photo: PTI
  • Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Jharkhand High Court.

  • He was granted bail in regards to 'defamatory remarks' against Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by an MP-MLA court in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday. A case was ongoing regarding alleged "defamatory remarks" he made during a 2018 rally against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Rahul Gandhi ji appeared before the court as per the direction from the Jharkhand High Court. He had sought bail, which was granted. We will now take the process ahead," his counsel said.

Gandhi had, on June 2, moved the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the earlier order of the special court, which had directed him to appear before it on June 26.

The Congress MP's counsel had informed the high court on June 10 that his client would not be able to appear on the specified day. He instead requested the court to grant August 6 for the appearance, which the court accepted.

A case of defamation was filed against Gandhi by a person named Pratap Kumar for allegedly making defamatory statements against the Union Home Minister at a rally in Chaibasa in 2018.

Kumar, in his petition filed before the court of the magistrate in Chaibasa, had alleged that Gandhi's statements were defamatory and were made purposely to malign the stature of Shah.

Gandhi arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday to attend the funeral of veteran tribal leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in adjoining Ramgarh district. He appeared before the court on Wednesday around 10:55 AM.

Published At:
