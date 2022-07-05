Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Rahul Gandhi's Plea For Quashing Defamation Case Rejected By Jharkhand High Court

The Jharkhand High Court has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for dismissing a defamation case filed by a Ranchi advocate against him.

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:34 pm

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for quashing of a defamation case against him. Gandhi had moved the high court against an order of a magistrate taking cognizance and issuing summons for appearance in a criminal defamation case filed in Ranchi.

The complaint was filed by advocate Pradeep Modi in the Ranchi District Court against Gandhi after he had made a remark in one of his meetings during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaigns in the capital.

 Gandhi in his speech had allegedly said, “All people with Modi as their surnames are thieves”, pointing to the scams committed by Neerav Modi and Lalit Modi.  Alleging the statement had hurt sentiments, city advocate Pradeep Modi filed a case for criminal defamation in the lower court against the Congress leader. 

The counsel has also filed a separate civil suit for defamation seeking Rs 20 crores as damages from Rahul Gandhi. The district court after recording the statements of Pradeep Modi had taken cognizance against Gandhi and issued summons to him to appear in person or be represented by his advocate. 

Gandhi then knocked on the doors of the high court seeking quashing of the petition. Justice SK Dwivedi after hearing the matter at length dismissed Gandhi's petition. 

