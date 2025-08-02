Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Atom Bomb’ Remark On Bihar Elections

Defence Minister says Congress leader must present evidence of alleged vote rigging; defends Election Commission’s integrity and praises Nitish Kumar’s governance.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Atom Bomb, Bihar Elections, Vote theft
Defence Minister says Congress leader must present evidence of alleged vote rigging. Photo: Sansad TV; Rajnath Singh in Parliament 2025
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mocked Rahul Gandhi’s claim of having an “atom bomb” of evidence alleging vote theft in Bihar, urging him to make it public.

  • Singh defended the Election Commission, calling it a respected constitutional body committed to free and fair elections.

  • He contrasted the NDA’s development record with the INDIA bloc’s “era of lawlessness” and praised Nitish Kumar’s role in Bihar’s turnaround.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the Election Commission was involved in "vote theft" in Bihar, calling on him to substantiate his claims with evidence.

Speaking at a media event in Patna, Singh took aim at Gandhi’s remark that he possessed an “atom bomb” of evidence that would expose electoral malpractice. “If he truly has an atom bomb, he should detonate it, but make sure he is out of harm’s way,” Singh said, with a touch of sarcasm.

According to PTI, the senior BJP leader went on to recall Gandhi’s past statements, saying, “He once threatened Parliament with an earthquake. But when he spoke, it was nothing of the sort.”

Rahul Gandhi claims to have an 'atom bomb' of proof against EC - PTI
Rahul Gandhi: We Have 100% Proof Of EC's 'Vote Chori'

BY Outlook News Desk

Singh said the Election Commission of India was a constitutional institution with a long-standing reputation for impartiality. “It is doing everything possible to ensure free and fair elections in Bihar. It does not behove the Leader of the Opposition to make such frivolous allegations,” he added.

The Defence Minister also referred to the Emergency imposed by the Congress government in 1975, stating that the party “has blood on its hands, having attempted to murder democracy”.

Kapil Sibal - File photo
Kapil Sibal Slams SIR Process, Calling EC Modi's "Puppet"

BY Outlook News Desk

Drawing a contrast between the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Singh described the political choice before voters as a crossroads. “One path, under the NDA, leads to continued progress. The other, under the INDIA bloc, takes Bihar back to an era of lawlessness and caste conflict,” he said.

Singh also praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s two-decade tenure in the state, crediting him for Bihar’s turnaround. As reported by PTI, he noted that even international publications had changed their view of the state. “The Economist, which once called Bihar the armpit of India, is now recognising the state’s progress,” Singh said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball