Rajnath Slams Rahul for 'Anarchy' Remark on Defence Quota

At Bihar rallies, Defence Minister hails Operation Sindoor, predicts NDA’s two-thirds win, and praises Nitish’s clean image.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajnath Singh Says Armed Forces Must Be Prepared For Longer Conflicts
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajnath accuses Rahul Gandhi of “creating anarchy” by seeking reservation in armed forces.

  • Warns India will hit back if provoked again after Operation Sindoor.

  • Claims NDA set for big win in Bihar, calls Nitish corruption-free and RJD oppressive.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, was accused on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of "trying to create anarchy" in the nation by "demanding reservation in the armed forces".

Singh also made fun of Gandhi, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, for his recent fishing attempt during a Bihar election campaign, claiming that the Congressman has "no option left but to jump into a pond".

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Jamui district, Singh said, “What happened to Rahul ji? He is raising the issue of reservations in the defence forces. He is simply trying to create anarchy in the country by demanding reservation in the defence forces…our forces are above all these." The BJP leader also claimed that Gandhi should know that "running the country is not a game for children".

The defence minister hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in April.

"Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly," Singh said.

"India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them," he said.

Speaking at another rally in Banka earlier in the day, Singh declared that "there is a clear wave in favour of the NDA" and predicted that the ruling alliance would create the state's next government with a two-thirds majority.

He claimed that while the RJD ruled the state, it threatened individuals.

Additionally, Singh claimed that the Congress had "never wanted better roads in border areas."

"There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority," he said.

Singh claimed that the NDA never creates discrimination among people on the basis of caste, creed and religion, and the alliance can only work for 'Vikshit' Bihar.

He also alleged, "RJD leaders used to threaten people and had never worked for Bihar's development."

"We keep telling people. We remain committed to our promises. 'Pran jaye par vachan na jaye'. We do not go back on what we promise, he said. 

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
