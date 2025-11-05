Sharab Bandi Marks A Decade: Did Bihar's Liquor Ban Help The State or Nitish Kumar?

The ban marked a dramatic reversal. Between 2006 and 2013, licensed liquor shops increased from 3,436 to 5,467, driving excise revenue from about ₹500 crore in 2006 to ₹6,000 crore in 2015. Alcohol had provided around one per cent of GSDP and over 15 per cent of the state’s own tax revenue. After prohibition, excise income fell from ₹3,142 crore in 2015–16 to just ₹30 crore in 2016–17, and remains negligible. PRS Legislative Research notes that most states earn about one per cent of GSDP from excise duty; Bihar now earns virtually nothing.