India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

At a Paris meeting, India and France pledged deeper collaboration on tackling terrorism, radicalisation and cross-border threats while condemning the Pahalgam attack.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Pahalgam terror attack aftermath: Security around Dal Lake in Srinagar
Pahalgam terror attack aftermath: Security around Dal Lake in Srinagar. Photo: | PTI; Representative Image
  • India and France condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on civilians.

  • Both sides agreed on stronger cooperation against terrorism, radicalisation and organised crime.

  • Paris talks covered FATF, NMFT, UN coordination and use of technology by terrorists.

India and France have agreed to step up cooperation in countering terrorism, extremism and radicalisation during a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism held in Paris on Thursday.

According to PTI, both sides strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that targeted civilians. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the delegations exchanged views on current threat assessments in their respective countries, including state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, regional terror activities, and threats emanating from the Middle East.

BRICS Summit: PM Modi in Brazil - PTI
BRICS Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Echoes India's 'Zero Tolerance' For Terrorism | Rio de Janeiro Declaration

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that the two sides also examined challenges linked to extremism and radicalisation, as well as the risks posed by terrorists’ use of new technologies. Discussions covered bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with a focus on expanding capacity-building measures through training and joint exercises.

The talks also addressed collaboration at the United Nations, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and under the No Money for Terror (NMFT) framework. Both countries discussed widening the counter-terror dialogue to include organised crime, efforts to combat online propaganda, and mechanisms for sharing information and experiences on matters of mutual concern.

The Indian delegation was led by K. D. Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter-Terrorism) at the MEA, while the French side was headed by Olivier Caron, France’s Counter-Terrorism Ambassador.

(With inputs from PTI)

