BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of ‘Double Speak’ On Dalit Representation After Channi Remarks

Shehzad Poonawalla cites Charanjit Singh Channi’s comments on Dalit representation to question Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims on social justice

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi BJP proportional representation to SCs
Poonawalla argued that Gandhi’s repeated emphasis on population-based representation should first be applied within the Congress, particularly in Punjab, where Scheduled Castes form a significant share of the population. Photo: Outlook archives
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of failing to implement proportional representation within the Congress.

  • The charge followed a video showing Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi seeking greater Dalit representation.

  • BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also alleged infighting across multiple Congress state units.

The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of practising “double speak” on the question of proportional representation for Dalits and other marginalised communities within his party, following remarks by senior Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi that pointed to discontent among Dalit members, according to PTI.

The attack came after a video circulated on social media showing Channi, a former Punjab chief minister and currently the Congress MP from Jalandhar, seeking greater Dalit representation during a meeting of the party’s Scheduled Caste wing on Saturday. The video prompted sharp criticism from the ruling party, PTI reported.

Responding to questions on Channi’s remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the episode had laid bare a contradiction between Rahul Gandhi’s stated ideals and his conduct within the Congress. “I think Charanjit Singh Channi has exposed the gap between Rahul Gandhi's principles and words as well as the difference between what he says and what he does,” Poonawalla said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

He further alleged that although Gandhi had appropriated the ‘jannayak’ title associated with former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, he had failed to practise social justice within his own organisation. “He talks about 'jitni abadi utni bhagidari (giving proportional representation to people belonging to different castes according to their population), raises issues of OBCs, SCs, STs and caste census but there is a difference between the principles he outlines and what he implements,” Poonawalla charged, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Referring directly to Channi’s intervention, the BJP spokesperson added, “When Rahul Gandhi's party leader Charanjit Singh Channi, who comes from the Scheduled Caste, is saying that his community members are not getting justice, then he is not the 'jannayak' of his own party.”

Poonawalla argued that Gandhi’s repeated emphasis on population-based representation should first be applied within the Congress, particularly in Punjab, where Scheduled Castes form a significant share of the population. “But, Rahul Gandhi's principles are like 'haathi ke daant dikhane ke aur, khane ke aur (all show, no substance),” he said, according to PTI.

Using Channi’s remarks to widen his attack, Poonawalla also accused the Congress of being riven by internal conflicts across several states, including Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. “There is a Rahul Congress versus Priyanka Congress fight... So, the Congress keeps fighting against it. This is a confused party,” he said.

“When Rahul Gandhi is its leader, such things will happen. The Congress will break everywhere,” Poonawalla added, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls Short Of Century

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Shamar Joseph Strikes | AFG 13/1 (2)

  3. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Highlights: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Yuki Bhambri Advances in Doubles

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Voices From Prison: 'In Jail, I Measured Time From One Court Date to Another'

  3. Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

  4. From Forest To Prison, When Security Laws Criminalise Adivasi Resistance

  5. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  3. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins