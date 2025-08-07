Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Refutes Rahul Gandhi’s Allegation Of Stolen Win

Rahul Gandhi alleged that ECI colluded with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the 2024 assembly polls to win the elections in the party’s favor.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Party Chief
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi alleges ECI of colluding with BJP led Mahayuti alliance to win the 2024 assembly poll elections

  • Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says Rahul Gandhi should get his brain checked

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday firmly rejected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the 2024 assembly polls in the western state, won with a decisive mandate by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, were "stolen". 

Speaking to reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said Maharashtra results confirmed his party's suspicion that the assembly elections were 'stolen'. 

"Not giving machine-readable voter lists convinced us that the Election Commission (EC) colluded with the BJP to 'steal' elections in Maharashtra," alleged the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. 

Rahul Gandhi claims to have an 'atom bomb' of proof against EC - PTI
Rahul Gandhi: We Have 100% Proof Of EC's 'Vote Chori'

BY Outlook News Desk

Speaking to reporters near Panaji, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, hit back at Gandhi over his voter fraud claim in Maharashtra, where assembly polls were held in November 2024. 

"I feel that, maybe, he (Gandhi) should get it (brain) checked," he said when asked about the Congress MP's remarks on the Maharashtra elections. 

"Either his brain has been stolen, or a chip in his brain is missing. That is why he is making such statements often," opined the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - | Photo: PTI
Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Claims Of Vote Theft, Says 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate'

BY Outlook News Desk

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had a stunning victory in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP alone bagged 132 seats, the highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti alliance. Its allies, Shiv Sena and the NCP, also performed well, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively. 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis - PTI
PM Modi Will Remain Prime Minister Even Beyond 2029: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis

BY Outlook News Desk

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a setback. The grand old party registered one of its worst performances in the assembly polls as it won only 16 seats. Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) bagged just 10 seats, whereas former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance