Delhi Sikh Body Seeks Puri’s Help Over LPG for Langar

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee on Friday sought the petroleum minister's help in ensuring a steady supply of LPG cylinders to ensure the 'langar' (community kitchen) service continues without fail.
The DSGMC claimed in a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri that the conflict in West Asia has impacted the langar service in gurdwaras due to a lack of LPG because the gas agencies have "stopped" its supply.
While larger gurdwaras have piped natural gas supplies, smaller ones rely on LPG cylinders to power their langar stoves, according to a DSGMC office holder.
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1971 created the DSGMC, a statutory body that oversees Sikh religious affairs and the maintenance of the city's gurdwaras.
The organisation oversees the administration of a number of larger gurdwaras in the nation's capital, such as Sheesh Ganj Sahib, Rakabganj, and Bangla Sahib, where thousands of people receive daily meals.
General secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon and DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka signed the letter.
Over the past few days, a number of restaurants and small eateries in Delhi have temporarily suspended operations due to the war-related LPG problem.
Operators of roadside restaurants and local cafes claim that the disruption has slowed or forced some businesses to temporarily close, while others are attempting to stretch their remaining petrol supplies.
The Delhi government on Thursday assured people that the supply of LPG, petrol, diesel, and piped natural gas in the city was normal, and urged them to refrain from panic buying or hoarding.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that there was no scarcity of fuel and officials were carrying out rigorous inspections to curb black-marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.