Delhi Sikh Body Seeks Puri’s Help Over LPG for Langar

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee on Friday sought the petroleum minister's help in ensuring a steady supply of LPG cylinders to ensure the 'langar' (community kitchen) service continues without fail.



The DSGMC claimed in a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri that the conflict in West Asia has impacted the langar service in gurdwaras due to a lack of LPG because the gas agencies have "stopped" its supply.



While larger gurdwaras have piped natural gas supplies, smaller ones rely on LPG cylinders to power their langar stoves, according to a DSGMC office holder.