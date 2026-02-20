Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he should focus on jobs, development and future plans for Assam instead of reviving an old Congress-era leadership dispute.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyanka Gandhi in Guwahati
Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi during a visit to the Maa Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed Sarma’s claims about a past chance to become Congress CM, urging him to talk about governance, youth employment and plans for the next five years in Assam.

  • She accused the Assam government of corruption, alleging concentration of wealth in “one family” and transfer of state assets to big industrialists.

  • Appealing to voters, Vadra said people are recognising the need for “change” and called for positive, development-focused politics.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should speak on jobs, development and plans for the next five years instead of raising a “10-year-old” issue about his alleged chance of becoming the state’s Congress CM.

Speaking to reporters here, Vadra also targeted Sarma over alleged corruption, concentration of wealth in “one family” and “handing over” of the state’s assets to big industrialists. She claimed that people of Assam were realising that the time had come for a “change”.

"There are many decisions taken in politics. Some go in favour, some against. We have to bear with it. What would I say if he (Sarma) is still crying over the 10-year-old issue," Vadra said, when asked about Sarma's recent claims on the possibility of becoming a Congress CM.

Sarma on Tuesday claimed the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked him to decide on the date for his swearing in as Assam CM when 58 party MLAs supported him in 2014. The scenario, however, changed after Rahul Gandhi, who was in the US then, made phone calls to party leaders, he alleged.

Related Content
Related Content

The Assam Congress had witnessed dissidence after the 2011 assembly polls, with a section of MLAs backing Sarma as the CM, replacing incumbent Tarun Gogoi. Sarma left the party to join the BJP in 2015, and played a pivotal role in ensuring the saffron party's first victory in the assembly polls in 2016.

"Please tell the CM that he should speak about Assam's development. Let him speak about Assam's people and tell what he has done for them. Let him speak what he is going to do in the next five years. The youth wants to know it," Vadra said.

The youth and women want jobs, and the public cannot be misled so easily, she asserted.

"People can see how Assam's assets are being handed over to one family and big industrialists. These assets belong to the people of Assam. The land being given away are people's properties," Vadra said.

Appealing to voters, particularly the youth, Vadra urged them to support “positive politics” focused on strengthening the state.

"You have seen how much corruption has taken place. This corruption is a betrayal with the people of Assam. They are seeing this and understanding it. They are also identifying that time has come for a change," the Congress leader added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  2. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  3. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  4. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  5. Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Hat-Trick? How India Opener Got Out - Play-By-Play Analysis

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  5. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final