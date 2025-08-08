Father’s name ‘ilsdfhug’, Address Showed ‘Zero’: Rahul Gandhi Breaks Down Fraudulent Voting Patterns In Karnataka

Data Breakdown

Gandhi’s data-backed analysis outlined five distinct categories of alleged voter list manipulation:

11,965 duplicate entries, with some voters listed multiple times across different booths



40,009 voters registered with invalid addresses



10,452 individuals linked to single-room addresses, raising questions of authenticity



4,132 entries with missing or unidentifiable photographs



33,692 so-called “first-time” voters, many aged between 70 and 95, allegedly added through Form 6.

Gandhi alleged that there were cases where a single individual appeared in “four polling booths” and voted multiple times. “There are thousands of such voters who have voted multiple times in different states. A total of 11,965 votes have been stolen like this,” the Leader of Opposition said, while displaying voter lists featuring the photograph of a person he identified as Gurkirat Singh Dang.

According to Gandhi, Dang's name appeared in the electoral rolls of four different polling booths within Mahadevpura.

He then presented another set of voter lists, this time with the photograph of an individual he identified as Adtiya Srivastava, claiming the same person was registered as a voter in two polling booths in Karnataka, and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. “… Same name, the same address, the same person in four different polling booths. And this is not just one person, this is thousands of people in one Assembly,” he said.