Rahul Gandhi Slams Nitish Govt for ‘Destroying’ Bihar’s Education, Healthcare Systems

During a chat with Gen Z youth, Congress leader says young Indians embody truth, non-violence, and will shape a just future.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
  • Rahul Gandhi accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of ruining the state’s education and healthcare sectors over the past 20 years.

  • In a video shared on X, Gandhi praised India’s Gen Z for their belief in truth and non-violence, calling them the future of the nation.

  • The remarks came just ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had destroyed the state by eliminating its healthcare and education systems during an interaction with youngsters.

On Monday, Gandhi posted a video on X of his recent conversation with a group of Gen Z youth, claiming that this generation will guide India towards a better future because they believe in "satya" (truth) and "ahimsa" (non-violence).

"The energy of India’s Gen Z gives me hope. This generation believes in satya and ahimsa, carries compassion and courage, and will lead India towards a brighter, more just future. I'm excited to see them step into the political sphere," the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi, who interacts freely with the children in the film, claims that the Congress is saying that everyone should have equal opportunities regardless of whether they are Dalit, Adivasi, EBC, or Muslim, and that wealth shouldn't be concentrated in the hands of one or two people.

Asked about the Bihar polls by a student, he said, "For 20 years, there has been Nitish Kumar's government there, and they have destroyed Bihar. Secondly, the education system -- be it primary or secondary education, university or college education-- has been finished off. Paper leaks are happening one after another...they put RSS vice chancellors in universities." The basic structure of the education system has been "finished off" in Bihar, he alleged.

Gandhi continued, "The healthcare system has also been destroyed."

The film was released one day prior to the Bihar Assembly elections' second and final round of voting.

In the Bihar elections, the first round of voting took place on November 6, and the second round is set for November 11. On November 14, the votes will be counted.

With PTI input.

Published At:
