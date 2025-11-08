Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Highest-Ever 65.08% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase, Says EC

Bihar recorded a historic 65.08% turnout in the first phase of assembly polls held on November 6.
Over 3.75 crore voters decided the fate of 1,314 candidates across 45,341 polling stations.
Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts registered over 70% voter turnout, PTI reported.
Bihar registered a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections held on 6 November, the highest in the state’s electoral history, according to PTI.
The Election Commission said that 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates — 1,192 men and 122 women.
As per the latest figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the turnout marks an increase of 7.79 percentage points compared to the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections.
Of the total electorate, 1.98 crore were men and 1.76 crore women, with officials noting that women voters turned out in large numbers.
Two districts — Muzaffarpur and Samastipur — crossed the 70 per cent mark, recording 71.81 per cent and 71.74 per cent turnout respectively. Other districts with notably high voting percentages included Madhepura (69.59), Saharsa (69.38), Vaishali (68.50) and Khagaria (67.90).
In contrast, Patna district saw a turnout of 59.02 per cent, while Lakhisarai recorded 64.98 per cent, Munger 62.74 per cent, and Siwan 60.61 per cent, PTI reported.
The remaining 122 constituencies of the 243-member Bihar assembly will go to the polls on 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)