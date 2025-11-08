Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Highest-Ever 65.08% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase, Says EC

Bihar witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout of 65.08% in the first phase of assembly elections, with women voters turning out in large numbers.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar election 2025, Bihar voter turnout, Bihar assembly polls
Vaishali: Women voters wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, at Hajipur in Vaishali, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar recorded a historic 65.08% turnout in the first phase of assembly polls held on November 6.

  • Over 3.75 crore voters decided the fate of 1,314 candidates across 45,341 polling stations.

  • Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts registered over 70% voter turnout, PTI reported.

Bihar registered a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections held on 6 November, the highest in the state’s electoral history, according to PTI.

The Election Commission said that 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates — 1,192 men and 122 women.

As per the latest figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the turnout marks an increase of 7.79 percentage points compared to the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections.

People show their credentials as they wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. - | PTI; Representational image
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 42% Voter Turnout By 1 PM In First Phase

BY Outlook News Desk

Of the total electorate, 1.98 crore were men and 1.76 crore women, with officials noting that women voters turned out in large numbers.

Two districts — Muzaffarpur and Samastipur — crossed the 70 per cent mark, recording 71.81 per cent and 71.74 per cent turnout respectively. Other districts with notably high voting percentages included Madhepura (69.59), Saharsa (69.38), Vaishali (68.50) and Khagaria (67.90).

Related Content
Related Content

In contrast, Patna district saw a turnout of 59.02 per cent, while Lakhisarai recorded 64.98 per cent, Munger 62.74 per cent, and Siwan 60.61 per cent, PTI reported.

Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran, Priyanka claimed that over 65 lakh names had been removed from Bihar’s voter rolls and alleged that the Election Commission was working under government pressure. - File Photo; Representative image
Priyanka Gandhi Alleges NDA Planning To 'Steal' Bihar Elections

BY Outlook News Desk

The remaining 122 constituencies of the 243-member Bihar assembly will go to the polls on 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: India Eye Series Win At The Gabba

  2. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  3. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

  5. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

  4. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  5. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers