Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 42% Voter Turnout By 1 PM In First Phase

A total of 42.31 per cent of 3.75 crore eligible voters had cast their ballots by 1 pm on Thursday in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, an official said.
Gopalganj district recorded the highest voter turnout at 46.73 per cent, followed closely by Lakhisarai at 46.37 per cent and Begusarai at 46.02 per cent, according to PTI.
Among the prominent leaders who voted were Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, highlighting the political significance of the polls for the ruling NDA.
On social media platform X, the opposition RJD alleged, “During the voting in the first phase, electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused. Please, the Election Commission, take immediate cognisance of such rigging with 'malicious intent' and 'mala fide intentions' and take prompt action.”
The Chief Electoral Officer, however, rejected these claims, stating, “This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda,” PTI reported.
Polling began at 7 am across 121 seats under tight security and will continue until 5 pm, officials added.
(With inputs from PTI)