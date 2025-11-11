Higher Early Turnout In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections, 14.5% Voting Recorded By 9 AM

Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections saw 14.5% voter turnout by 9 a.m., higher than the 13.13% recorded at the same time in the first phase.
Polling is underway across 122 constituencies under heavy security, with districts like Banka, Araria, and Aurangabad showing strong early participation.
The first phase had recorded over 65% overall turnout, and officials expect similar enthusiasm in the concluding round of voting
The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 14.5% by 9 a.m. across 122 constituencies, surpassing the 13.13% recorded during the same period in the first phase. Polling began at 7 a.m. amid tight security arrangements and brisk participation from voters in several districts.
District-wise, early turnout figures showed Banka leading with 15.43%, followed by Araria at 15.34% and Aurangabad at 15.14%. Gaya, however, reported a relatively lower turnout of 13.43% in the initial hours. Election officials said polling remained peaceful and encouraged voters to come out in larger numbers through the day.
In the first phase, held earlier this month, over 65% of voters had cast their ballots across 121 constituencies — a figure that election officials expect could be matched or surpassed in the second round, given the strong early participation trends.
Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections saw 14.5% voter turnout by 9 a.m., higher than the 13.13% recorded at the same time in the first phase.
Polling is underway across 122 constituencies under heavy security, with districts like Banka, Araria, and Aurangabad showing strong early participation.
The first phase had recorded over 65% overall turnout, and officials expect similar enthusiasm in the concluding round of voting.
The 2020 Bihar Assembly election saw the BJP take 42 of the 122 constituencies now voting in the second phase. The RJD secured 33, the JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and Left parties five. In the 2015 poll, when the JD(U) and RJD were partners, the BJP tally fell to 36, while the JD(U)–RJD–Congress combine swept 80 of these seats.
This year, 1,302 candidates are contesting, including 136 women. More than 45,000 polling stations have been set up, and around 3.7 crore citizens are eligible to vote.
The seats in this phase stretch across northern, southern and western Bihar. The BJP has long enjoyed an advantage in Tirhut, Saran and the northern Mithilanchal belt. Thirty-one constituencies in Champaran and Madhubani are seen as pivotal. In 2020, these seats recorded the highest turnout at nearly 60 per cent. The NDA won 25, while the Mahagathbandhan managed six, weakening the Opposition’s bid for power.