Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Key Battlegrounds Of Champaran, Seemanchal and Magadh Set To Decide Outcome

The NDA is campaigning on development, while the INDIA bloc has tried to mobilise younger voters by raising concerns over unemployment and social justice. Extremely Backward Classes, roughly 36 per cent of Bihar’s population, remain central to the contest. Their support has long underpinned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s fortunes, although Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, has attempted to chip away at this base. The NDA is also appealing to non-Yadav OBCs to balance the RJD’s traditional Yadav support. Scheduled Caste voters are expected to influence tight races in the Ara, Buxar and Rohtas regions. Despite vigorous campaigning, the Muslim electorate has stayed largely silent in public.