Why Women In Bihar Turned Up In Record Numbers To Vote For Progress

Bihar has been at the bottom of the per capita income ladder, forever. In 1980, the per capita GDP of Bihar was 62 per cent of Uttar Pradesh (UP). When Nitish became CM in 2005, Bihar had fallen further behind, with per capita income only 56 per cent of second-place (from bottom) UP. In 2023-24, Bihar’s per capita income was 66 per cent of UP. The separate but parallel development of Bihar and UP deserves a detailed analysis, but for the record, and for this election, it is important to note that Bihar has done better than its poorer neighbours, and the national average. Between 2004-5 and 2023-24, the state’s per capita income increased at a rate of 4.3 per cent; Bihar grew at a 1.1 per cent higher rate of 5.4 per cent per annum!