Why Women In Bihar Turned Up In Record Numbers To Vote For Progress

The high turnout in Bihar reflects that women want to ensure that their “exceptional” progress continues under the NDA

S
Surjit S. Bhalla
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nitish Kumar is a champion of women’s empowerment
Sitting Pretty: Nitish Kumar is a champion of women’s empowerment Photo: Jitender Gupta
info_icon

Nitish Kumar has had a 20 year run as Chief Minister of Bihar. He was an early (first?) champion of women’s empowerment in India, as was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and hence their strong bond, despite important differences in party affiliation, and outlook.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) form a formidable team in Bihar, especially since the concentration, and campaign, is around delivery of living standards. As we will show below, the performance record of Nitish Kumar is more than enough for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to romp home with a two-thirds majority. Some experts believe that the Rs 10,000 dole per eligible poor woman—in the guise of a to-be-returned investment loan—is a game changer for Nitish and the NDA. Data suggests that this dole—even the BJP campaigners believe, and advocate, that this is a grant, and not a loan—was completely unnecessary for a comprehensive NDA victory. Please look at the data presented below before jumping to conclusions of dole game changers.

Bihar has been at the bottom of the per capita income ladder, forever. In 1980, the per capita GDP of Bihar was 62 per cent of Uttar Pradesh (UP). When Nitish became CM in 2005, Bihar had fallen further behind, with per capita income only 56 per cent of second-place (from bottom) UP. In 2023-24, Bihar’s per capita income was 66 per cent of UP. The separate but parallel development of Bihar and UP deserves a detailed analysis, but for the record, and for this election, it is important to note that Bihar has done better than its poorer neighbours, and the national average. Between 2004-5 and 2023-24, the state’s per capita income increased at a rate of 4.3 per cent; Bihar grew at a 1.1 per cent higher rate of 5.4 per cent per annum!

Related Content
Related Content
Vote Chori is a standard complaint in practically all elections across the world. That is not to excuse its prevalence, but rather to warn the reader that there is nothing new in this allegation.

The record on living standards is even better for Bihar. Girl’s education has been a primary focus of Nitish. In 2004-5, the average educational attainment of women aged 15-24 was 3.9 years compared to the national average of 6.5 years. Data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in 2023-24 shows that young women in Bihar attained 8.8 years of education, compared to the national average of 10 years. This is one of the most impressive increases in educational attainment in the world, let alone India. It is very likely that soon we will see the same average educational attainment levels for both men and women in Bihar. At an all-India level, gender parity in youth education was achieved in 2023-24—both men and women at 10 years. An important caveat—this statistic does not account for the quality of education.

There are two important planks of the opposition in the Bihar election—Vote Chori, led by the junior dynast partner Rahul Gandhi, and jobs led by the senior partner (and dynast) Tejashwi Yadav. Vote Chori is a standard complaint in practically all elections across the world. That is not to excuse its prevalence, but rather to warn the reader that there is nothing new in this allegation. In How We Vote—a book co-authored by me and Abhinav Motheram—we examine the detailed and sophisticated Vote Chori allegations made by Sabyasachi Das for the BJP’s win in 2019. Our conclusion, the same as @Saiarav, is that statistically speaking, there was no Vote Chori in close contests.

The allegation of lack of jobs made by the RJD supremo Tejashwi Yadav, if true, can be a game changer for the opposition. Unfortunately (for them), there is little evidence to support the claim that Bihar is in a particularly adverse situation compared to the rest of India (and the world). Worldwide youth unemployment rates were particularly low in 2004-5, and particularly high in 2023-24. Note that China has stopped releasing youth unemployment rates!

Youth unemployment rates for India increased from seven per cent in 2004-5 to 12.8 per cent in 2023-24—for Bihar, there has been a parallel increase of 6.1 ppt (percentage points) usual status definition. But the true colours of women first model of Nitish are revealed by the data on youth female unemployment rates. Nationally, the increase is of 5.9 ppt (from 6.9 per cent in 2004-5 to 12.8 per cent in 2023-24). In Bihar, the increase is of only 3.5 ppt—to a low level of 6.1 per cent in 2023-24, i.e. less than half the all-India rate.

We have not discussed the large improvements in law and order in Bihar. Indeed, other than manufacturing—an area where the lack of improvement is a national shame—Bihar is doing particularly well with the entry of Nitish Kumar in governance. There is legitimate discussion about the Bidenesque state of Nitish. Hence, the argument goes that notwithstanding his stellar record—as documented above—in performance and longevity, the NDA alliance could face turbulence in Bihar.

Amongst election experts, this forecast has been bolstered by the turn-out data for phase I—a record high of 64.5 per cent. Normally, high turnout is good for the opposition i.e. there is greater support for the slogan “throw the rascals out” than “stick with the good guys”. My forecast, based on the data presented above, is that high turnout reflects women wanting to ensure that their “exceptional” progress continues; hence, the forecast that the NDA will likely achieve a higher than two-thirds majority.

Election forecasts are hazardous. I concur. If it is a close election, there is good news for India. Politicians will be less prone to indulge in fancy and fiscally destructive gimmicks like Rs 10,000 per “eligible” woman, and more prone to invest in investment.

(Views expressed are personal)

Surjit S. Bhalla is chairperson of the technical expert group for the first official household income survey for India

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
I Am Bihar: Excerpt From Srikant's Play Main Bihar Hoon
Photos: Sandipan Chatterjee, Ranjan Rahi : Dons and the Next Gen: (From Left) Shivani Shukla, RJD candidate from Vaishali; Osama Shahab, RJD candidate from Siwan; Anant Singh from Mokama
Where Angels Fear To Tread: Why Justice Is An Elusive Concept In Bihar
| Photo: PTI : RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav holds a roadshow in Danapur for party candidate Ritlal Yadav. The first phase of voting in the Bihar Elections is scheduled for November 6
The Robin Hoods Of Bihar: How People Perceive Bahubalis
| Source: Facebook : JD(U)s Randhir Singh contesting from Manjhi
Bahubalis And Social Rebels: How Jungle Raj Was The Most Important Feature Of Bihar's Political Landscape
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee : Osama Shahab from RJD, contensting from Siwan district's Raghunathpur is the son of late gangster turned MP Mohammad Shabuddin
The Strongmen's Children: How Legacies Of The Past Haunt Candidates In Bihar Elections

This story appeared in print as 'Perform, Not Purchase' in Outlook’s November 21 issue Solitude Of Power, in which we trace Bihar’s enduring political grammar, where caste equations remain constant, alliances shift like sand, and one man’s survival instinct continues to shape the state’s destiny.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site