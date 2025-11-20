Nitish Kumar To Be Sworn In For A Record 10th Time As Bihar Chief Minister

Kumar’s 10th term marks him as having one of the most enduring political careers in India

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nitish Kumar is to be sworn in as 10-time CM of Bihar
Nitish Kumar is to be sworn in as the 10-time CM of Bihar Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

  • This will be Kumar’s 10th term as Bihar Chief Minister— an unprecedented record. 

  • Ahead of the ceremony, the BJP top leadership, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, has reached Patna. 

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday, November 20, 2025, for a record tenth term. The ceremony will take place in the afternoon at Gandhi Maidan.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath at Raj Bhavan in Patna. The ceremony will include top leaders of the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. Amit Shah and JP Nadda arrived in Patna early in the morning for the event.

Security has been tightened across the capital ahead of the event, and invitations have been sent to senior national figures.

The swearing-in follows the NDA’s thumping victory in the November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The NDA secured a clear majority in the 243-member House. 

According to official election data, this was the most polled election in Bihar’s history. NDA and JDU leaders say the results show a voter mandate for continuity and for Nitish’s leadership over the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Nitish Kumar’s 10th Oath As Bihar CM - null
Nitish Kumar’s 10th Oath As Bihar CM: Full List Of Expected Ministers And NDA Power Sharing

BY Outlook News Desk

The oath ceremony is seen as the capstone of Nitish Kumar’s journey. First sworn in as Chief Minister in 2000, he has seen dramatic turns, including exiting and rejoining the NDA and forming and dissolving partnerships with the RJD. With this tenth oath, Nitish ranks among India's longest-serving state leaders, surpassing many contemporaries in resilience and relevance.

Related Content
Related Content

JD(U) leaders said final Cabinet consultations continued late into Wednesday night. Portfolios are likely to reflect political arithmetic and the alliance’s main governance priorities, such as infrastructure, social welfare, and law and order. JD(U) insiders say representation will be balanced across regions and key caste groups. This balance has been a hallmark of Nitish’s strategy for two decades. The BJP is expected to hold several crucial ministries, underscoring the coalition nature of the government.

Although the NDA won comfortably, the RJD and its allies have signalled strong opposition. On Wednesday, RJD leaders said they will challenge the government on unemployment, price rise, and rural distress, issues still central to Bihar’s socio-economic landscape. The RJD also questioned Nitish’s ideological shifts, reminding voters of his frequent realignments.

Traditionally, NDA Chief Ministers, senior BJP office bearers, and allies from neighbouring states participate. Tight security arrangements have been put in place around Raj Bhavan, with Patna Police deploying additional units and implementing traffic diversions.

Ahead of the ceremony, Nitish visited Mahavir Mandir and offered prayers, a gesture he has maintained on the eve of major political milestones. Senior JD(U) leaders accompanied him, framing the moment as both a personal achievement and a milestone in Bihar’s political history. Nitish enters the next phase of governance amid renewed expectations. The Chief Minister has previously spoken about focusing on women’s empowerment, educational reforms, and infrastructure expansion. The administration is also expected to push for enhanced central assistance for major road and irrigation works, reflecting the NDA’s “double engine” government.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs