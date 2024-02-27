In UP, which had 10 Rajya Sabha seats going to polls, the BJP won eight and Samajwadi Party (SP) won two. The expectations were that the BJP would win seven and the SP three, but the cross-voting in favour of the BJP has meant that it ended up with eights seats in its kitty.

In addition to seven SP MLAs who are understood to have cross-voted in favour of the BJP, one Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA is also understood to have cross-voted for the BJP, according to reports. The BSP is not part of the INDIA bloc but it is also not aligned with the BJP either.

"At least seven Samajwadi Party MLAs, namely Rakesh Pandey, Abhay Singh, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Manoj Pandey, Vinod Chaturvedi, Puja Pal, Ashutosh Maurya may have cross voted in favour of NDA, sources said. In addition to this, a BSP MLA may also have voted for the BJP," reported India Today.