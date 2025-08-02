Trump Hints At India Halting Russian Oil Imports, Calls It 'A Good Step'

US President Donald Trump reacts to reports that Indian state refiners have paused Russian crude purchases; government says no official directive issued.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump tariffs
Sources cite narrowing Russian discounts and growing US pressure as reasons for the pause. Photo: Getty images
  • Trump says he “heard” India may halt Russian oil imports, calling it a positive move but admitting uncertainty over the claim’s accuracy.

  • His remarks follow new US tariffs on Indian goods and warnings of penalties over energy and defence ties with Russia.

  • Indian officials deny issuing any order; state-run refiners have paused spot purchases but private firms continue importing Russian crude.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had heard reports that India may be halting its oil imports from Russia, describing that possibility as “a good step” while acknowledging uncertainty over the accuracy of the claim.

“I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That’s what I heard, I don’t know if that’s right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens,” he told ANI. The remarks came as he was asked whether he had a figure in mind for penalties and whether he planned to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US President Donald Trump - AP
The Trump Squeeze: Energy, Trade And India’s Tightrope

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump’s comments follow his announcement on 30 July 2025 of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, effective 1 August, and an additional unspecified “penalty” targeting India’s defence and energy ties with Russia.

He has also previously warned of up to 100  per cent secondary tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal with Ukraine by early August.

In India, state‑run refiners including Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL and MRPL have reportedly paused spot‑market purchases of Russian crude in recent days. Sources cite narrowing Russian discounts and growing US pressure as reasons for the pause.

However, private refiners such as Reliance and Nayara are continuing to receive Russian crude under longer‑term contracts, meaning imports have not ceased entirely.

Trump announced 25 per cent tariff on India - FILE PHOTO
Trump’s 25% Tariff Poses Growth Risk—But India Is Far From ‘Dead Economy’

BY Outlook News Desk

India depends heavily on Russian oil, which made up approximately 35–40 per cent of total oil imports in 2024–25, equivalent to around 2 million barrels per day, and valued at some $50 billion. The prior level was under 2 per cent before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Despite media reports of a halt, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that India’s energy decisions remain market‑driven and guided by national interest, adding it was unaware of any formal directive instructing companies to stop buying Russian oil.

Trump’s remarks and broader trade actions reflect heightened US concern over India’s continued reliance on discounted Russian crude and defence supplies. A reported US Treasury move has also forced at least two vessels carrying Russian oil to India to divert, under new sanctions targeting shipping and insurance networks linked to Russian exporters.

This confrontation adds tension to US‑India relations. Although India has reiterated its commitment to strategic ties with the United States, recent disputes over trade and energy policy have clouded progress on the long‑sought bilateral trade agreement and complicated hopes for doubling trade to US $500 billion by 2030.

US President Donald Trump - AP
White House Claims Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize For Brokering 'One Peace Deal Per Month...'

BY Outlook News Desk

Set against a backdrop where India seeks to balance energy security, economic costs, and diplomatic autonomy, the evolving oil import dynamics will remain under close watch in both capitals.

