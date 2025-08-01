White House Claims Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize For Brokering 'One Peace Deal Per Month...'

The White House official's remark came a month after the US President said he deserves the peace prize for resolving conflicts, including a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that US President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

  • Reiterating the Peace Prize talks, Leavitt said Trump brokered one peace deal per month during his six months in office.

  • Earlier, the US President said he deserves the peace prize for resolving conflicts, including a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday claimed that US President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as he 'brokered one peace deal on average per month' and ended several conflicts around the world, including the one between India and Pakistan.

The White House official's remark came a month after the US President said he deserves the peace prize for resolving conflicts, including a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

“They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, and if you look at Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. I mean, the big one is India and Pakistan,” Trump had said.

However, Trump’s hopes of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize suffered a major blow after a high-profile nomination was abruptly rescinded, triggering a wave of international attention and political fallout.

Trump was initially nominated by US Representative Buddy Carter, a Republican from Georgia, following his announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, a development Trump hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough.

Merezhko had put Trump forward for the prize in November, citing hopes that the then-president-elect could broker peace between Ukraine and Russia. - File photo
Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Bid Falls As Nomination Withdrawn Amid Global Criticism

BY Outlook News Desk

What Did The White House Say?

Reiterating the Peace Prize talks, Leavitt on Thursday said Trump brokered one peace deal per month during his six months in office.

“President Trump has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Karoline Leavitt said.

“This means that President Trump has brokered on average one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she added.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu - AP Photo/Alex Brandon
After Pakistan, Netanyahu Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

BY Outlook News Desk

Israel, Pakistan Nominate Trump For Peace Prize

Despite the backlash, Trump earlier received renewed support from Pakistan. Officials in Islamabad announced that they would nominate Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention” in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

Back in July, when Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, the Israeli leader also claimed to have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. "He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other," Netanyahu said.

