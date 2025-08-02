India Vs England Dropped Catches: Yashasvi Jaiswal The Beneficiary, This Time

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India finished Day 2 with a 52-run lead and eight second innings wickets intact on a lively pitch, leaving England's chances of winning the Test appearing to slip away

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 2 at The Kia Oval: Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Vs England, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep walk back to the pavillion at stumps. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

England's cricket team felt frustrated and disappointed after dropping three crucial catches in the first 15 overs of India's second innings at The Oval, London.

These costly fielding lapses, occurring during the fifth and final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, allowed young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to reach a swift 44-ball half-century, riding his considerable luck.

India finished Day 2 with a 52-run lead and eight second innings wickets intact on a lively pitch, leaving England's chances of winning the Test appearing to slip away.

Crucial Fielding Errors Undermine England at The Oval

Jaiswal benefited from two dropped catches. Harry Brook, at second slip, dropped him on 20. Liam Dawson, serving as a substitute fielder for the injured Chris Woakes, dropped Jaiswal on 40 at long leg.

Dawson, despite anticipating the catch, lost sight of the ball — hit when Jaiswal hooked Josh Tongue — in either the sunlight or the floodlights, with his sunglasses inexplicably resting on his cap. He was fortunate to avoid a serious injury.

Zak Crawley also shelled a chance at third slip off Sai Sudharsan. Cricket pundits consider the impact of these fielding errors in the ongoing India vs England Test series critically important for both sides, directly influencing the match's trajectory.

Jaiswal Capitalises On Lives As India Extends Lead

Riding his luck after receiving early reprieves, Yashasvi Jaiswal launched a counterattack, reaching a rapid half-century off just 44 balls -- a milestone he secured with an audacious upper cut for six off Jamie Overton. This innings highlight showcased Jaiswal's immense confidence and formidable form.

By the close of Day 2, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 51, having struck seven boundaries and two sixes. He has now amassed over 300 runs in the series, including one century and three fifties.

Jaiswal's ability to convert England’s fielding errors into a potentially match-defining performance underscores why cricket analysts have labelled these drops pivotal to the Test's outcome.

Bowling Excellence and Squad Alterations Define Contest

India's strong position stemmed not only from their batting resilience but also from a coordinated bowling effort earlier in the day.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna spearheaded an inspired spell that saw England bowled out for 247, leaving India with a slender 23-run deficit from their first-innings total of 224.

Siraj's four wickets proved crucial, placing him at the top of the series wicket-takers list with 18 scalps. Krishna also achieved a career-best of four for 62.

For England, Gus Atkinson distinguished himself with a five-wicket haul in India's first innings, but supporting contributions from other bowlers diminished at critical junctures.

Both teams entered this climactic final Test at The Oval with significant squad alterations. England, playing without regular skipper Ben Stokes due to injury, saw Ollie Pope take over as stand-in captain.

They also faced bowling challenges without Jofra Archer. India, hoping to strengthen their batting, replaced Shardul Thakur with Karun Nair but missed Jasprit Bumrah, raising questions about the balance of their pace attack. These changes injected further intrigue into a series already marked by tactical twists and turns.

Noteworthy moments in the series include India's determined draw at Manchester, England's high-scoring chases, and individual heroics, qualities that evoke comparisons to the classic 2005 Ashes series for its sheer unpredictability and competitive balance.

Historical Echoes: Dropped Catches And Test Cricket

One of Test cricket's most consequential dropped catches involved Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More, who failed to hold a routine edge from Graham Gooch during the 1990 Lord’s Test.

Gooch, reprieved on 36, went on to score 333, leading England to a 247-run victory over India. This lapse fundamentally altered the match's trajectory and influenced the series outcome, highlighting India's struggles against established teams of that era.

More's error underscored a broader pattern: Indian teams often competed admirably with bat and ball but faltered during critical fielding moments, especially under pressure.

Dropped catches, from Herschelle Gibbs' infamous reprieve of Steve Waugh in the 1999 World Cup to more recent errors, frequently reshape match and series outcomes.

For Indian cricket, these moments frequently exposed discrepancies between their strengths in batting and bowling and their fielding vulnerabilities, particularly in away series. Indian sides before the 2000s, often lacking advanced athletic conditioning and fielding training, relied on occasional flashes of brilliance.

Mohammad Kaif later symbolised improved standards. After 2000, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina boosted India’s outfield catching, although wicket-keeping consistency varied. Post-2010, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli set high standards in ground fielding, yet issues persisted, particularly in slip and gully placements under pressure.

Unlike One-Day Internationals, Test matches magnify errors due to their enduring nature; a drop in a 90-minute bowling spell can allow a batsman to dominate for hours.

For India, this proved especially damaging in away series, where opposition batting depth frequently exploited such lapses.

For example, at Headingley this series, England’s middle-order revival after drops dismantled India’s advantage, mirroring the 1990 Lord’s collapse. While India have produced elite fielders like Jadeja, recent matches reveal systemic issues.

The 2025 Leeds Test illustrated how even a strong bowling attack, like Jasprit Bumrah’s, can become ineffective if batters receive multiple lives.

Conversely, when India's fielding performs well, such as in home series where spin-allied catchers thrive, results often favour them. This paradox underscores a critical lesson: fielding stands as vital as batting and bowling in Test cricket.

Mohammad Kaif’s direct critique of wrist straps hints that technical adjustments could reduce errors, while others champion more unit-specific training under varied lighting conditions. As Test cricket evolves, India’s ability to address these fielding gaps will determine its aspirations to dominate series away from home.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball