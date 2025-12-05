Ashes 2025-26: Will Jacks’ Brilliant Dive Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Crucial Innings In 2nd Test At Gabba - Video

Will Jacks pulls off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith.
Smith’s wicket stops Australia’s momentum in the Pink-Ball Test
Australia ended day 2 with a 26-run lead
Australia and England resumed their battle in the second The Ashes Test at the Gabba under the pink-ball lights on Day 2, with Steve Smith looking in good form as he built a solid knock through the afternoon session. As England sought breakthroughs, a sharp moment of brilliance from Will Jacks turned the tide.
The one-handed diving catch he pulled off sent Smith back to the pavilion, a dramatic dismissal that jolted the crowd and swung momentum in England’s favour. Just before that, Smith had appeared in control, timing his shots cleanly under the lights and stitching together a knock that threatened to anchor Australia’s reply.
Will Jacks’ Catch, Turning Point
When the short ball from Brydon Carse induced an edge off Smith’s bat, the ball flew to the deepish backward-square-leg region. Jacks, stationed there, reacted with lightning speed, diving full-stretch and clutching a stunning one-handed catch.
Watch the catch here:
The impact was immediate: the dangerous Smith, on 61, was gone. The Gabba erupted in applause and relief from the England side, the catch offering a huge morale boost. Australia had looked set to convert a stable foundation into a strong lead, but Jacks’ brilliance brought England back into the hunt.
Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Day 2 Report
On Day 2, Australia trimmed England’s first-innings lead as their batsmen put together a steady reply. Jake Weatherald anchored the early session with a well-deserved 72, while Marnus Labuschagne added a solid 65, helping push Australia to a commanding position.
But it was their skipper Steve Smith who seemed to be taking the innings forward, carving out a fluent 61 under the pink-ball lights, building hope that Australia could seize the upper hand comfortably. The Kangaroos ended the 2nd day with a crucial 26-run lead.