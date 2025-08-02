Landslide In J&K’s Reasi Kills SDM, Son; Injures Others

A landslide in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his son
The landslide left three people injured
The injured were rushed to the hospital while those who were critical were sent to a district hospital in Reasi
A large boulder struck their vehicle as they were on their way killing him and his son on the spot. The injured were rushed to the hospital while those who were critical were sent to a district hospital in Reasi, officials told PTI.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a statement on X offering his condolences to the SDM’s family. "Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an officer, Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar & his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & I pray that the injured recover quickly," the L-G's office stated.
SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh confirmed the incident and said that Rajinder’s wife and two cousins were injured in the incident, ANI reported. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Several incidents of landslides have been reported in recent times. A similar incident occurred on July 30 when two military personnel lost their lives after a boulder fell on their convoy during a landslide.
Following the incidents, the local administration has issued an advisory for the residents to be cautious while travelling though hilly areas.