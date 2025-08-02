Landslide In J&K’s Reasi Kills SDM, Son; Injures Others

A landslide in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his sonand claimed the lives of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his son. The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area when Rajinder Singh, a 2011-batch JKAS officer and SDM Ramnagar was on his way to his native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, with his family.