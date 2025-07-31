Juventus general manager Damien Comolli has confirmed Dusan Vlahovic can leave the club, as can Timothy Weah, if they get the right offer.
Vlahovic is in the final year of his contract and had seemingly fallen out of favour at times last season despite finishing as their top scorer.
He scored 15 goals in all competitions, the only Juventus player to hit double figures, though he underperformed his 17.8 expected goals (xG).
Vlahovic also led the way for shots (111) among his team-mates, while only Kenan Yildiz (six) bettered his tally of five assists.
But Comolli was brief in his update on Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan as well as Premier League clubs during previous windows.
"He can leave if a suitable offer comes in, but at the moment, it has not arrived," Comolli told Sky Sport Italia.
Weah is reportedly in talks over a move to Marseille, with his agent accusing Juventus directors of “creating problems” over the move earlier this week.
Weah, who has scored seven times in 78 appearances for Juve, is said to have agreed personal terms with the French side, but Comolli insisted they had not had the right offer yet.
"Tim wants to go to Marseille, but in football, you can't just pick a team, because if the right offer doesn't come, you're left on the sidelines," he said. "And the offer hasn't arrived yet."
On a more positive note for Juventus, Comolli confirmed they are still working on a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent deal, after a successful loan spell last term.
The Frenchman joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January and scored eight times across all competitions, with only Samuel Mbangula (28.6%) boasting a better shot conversion rate than his 25.8%.
He spoke of his desire to return to Juventus following their exit from the Club World Cup, and Comolli is hopeful they can bring him back to the club.
"Relations with PSG are excellent," he added.
"The boy is pushing for a return to Juve, but we still have to find an agreement."