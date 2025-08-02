India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's batter Akash Deep after completing a run during the third day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England.
India's batter Akash Deep plays a shot during the third day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England.
England's Josh Tongue dives to field the ball during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's captain Ollie Pope inspects the ball during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Dark clouds hover over the sky during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Akash Deep plays a shot during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Akash Deep celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Jamie Overton celebrates the dismissal of India's Akash Deep, left, during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Indian fans cheer for their team during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Indian and England cricket players walk off the field during the lunch break on the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Shubman Gill during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Karun Nair with England's Jacob Bethell during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Jamie Overton celebrates the dismissal of India's Dhruv Jurel during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Josh Tongue, middle, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Washington Sundar celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.