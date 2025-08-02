Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Jaiswal, Siraj, Sundar Star As India Look For Nine Wickets

England’s openers once again provided a lively start, capitalising on India’s decision to hand the new ball to Prasidh Krishna instead of Mohammed Siraj. With less lateral movement on offer compared to earlier days, and only the occasional ball from Akash Deep climbing sharply, England looked largely untroubled. Crawley and Duckett combined aggression with control, putting away overpitched deliveries while respecting the good ones. Just when it seemed they would go unscathed to stumps, Siraj struck with a lethal yorker off the penultimate ball of the day to clean up Crawley. A crucial breakthrough, and India hold the edge heading into Day 4.