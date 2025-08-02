Most biennales around the world are centred on artists, designers, or curators. The Bihar Museum Biennale stands apart. Launched in 2021 under the leadership of Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and steered by Anjani Kumar Singh, Director General of Bihar Museum, the Biennale was envisioned as a cultural intervention that reimagines the museum not as a static repository, but as a site of dialogue, pedagogy, and exchange. This year, countries, including Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Argentina, will be represented through exhibitions and dialogues. But more than representation, what the Biennale seeks is a structural shift, offering institutions from the Global South curatorial autonomy, breaking away from dominant Western templates that often dictate cultural exchange. Rather than perpetuate existing global cultural hierarchies dominated by Western institutions, this focus creates space for new narratives from traditionally marginalised countries and cultures.