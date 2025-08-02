Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Message After His Maiden National Award Win; Calls It 'Responsibility To Show Truth'

While expressing gratitude to everyone for winning the National award, Shah Rukh Khan recreated his signature pose even with an injured arm.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shah Rukh Khan National Award
Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude for his first-ever National Award win Photo: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
Summary
  • Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Atlee's Jawan

  • He shared the Best Actor Award with Virant Massey

  • Massey clinched the award for 12th Fail

First is always special, isn't it? Shah Rukh Khan finally ended his 'National Award - Best Actor' jinx with Atlee's Jawan. A superstar with numerous blockbusters and recipient of several prestigious honours and awards, both nationally and internationally, SRK clinched his first-ever National Award for Best Actor in a Leading role, after more than three decades.

Taking to social media, he expressed gratitude in a special video, thanking the government, the jury, and his fans for winning the National Award.

He captioned the video, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…"

Khan started the video by saying "Namaskar and Adab and added, "Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour."

The 59-year-old also said that for him, the award is a reminder that acting is not just work, but a responsibility to show the truth on screen.

Thanking 'bharat sarkar', his family, fans, team, directors and producers, the King Khan of Bollywood said, "This award is for you, as each award is. And yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theatres and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand. Ready."

He recreated his signature pose even with the injured arm, while expressing gratitude.

Shah Rukh shared the award with Vikrant Massey for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. This is the first National Award win for both the actors.

Published At:
Tags

