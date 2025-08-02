Thanking 'bharat sarkar', his family, fans, team, directors and producers, the King Khan of Bollywood said, "This award is for you, as each award is. And yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theatres and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand. Ready."