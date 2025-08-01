Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Criticises Politicisation Of Media, Calls For Journalistic Accountability

Reddy slams party-owned media and social media journalists, says ‘arrogance’ among reporters undermines the press.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Photo: PTI
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised political parties for launching media outlets to protect their interests, warning it damages the credibility of journalism.

Reddy took aim at media that blurs lines between activism and journalism.

Reddy stressed the need for journalists to define ethical boundaries in a polarised media landscape.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday voiced criticism against the growing trend of political parties launching their own media outlets, saying it misrepresents journalistic values and serves interests rather than the public good.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Telugu daily Nava Telangana, Reddy warned that media organisations aligned with political organisations act to conceal loopholes, safeguard assets, and target dissenting voices.

The Chief Minister also expressed reservations about the conduct of journalists affiliated with social media. He said it was difficult to distinguish between reporters and political actors masquerading as journalists. “Today, somebody who does not know the alphabet says I am a journalist. If we ask him, he says I am a social media journalist”, he said.

Telangana Police Partners With Yugantar To Enhance LGBTQIA+ Support Services

BY PTI

Addressing lack of decorum among some reporters, Reddy said, “Those who do not follow basic courtesies like respecting seniors sit in the front rows when we conduct press conferences. Some of them show so much arrogance”, as reported by PTI.

He called on sincere journalists to redefine and defend the ethical core of journalism in today’s media landscape.

Touching on national security issues, Reddy referred to the arrest of some social media influencers for allegedly collaborating with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

In his remarks, he also praised the role of Communist parties in raising public issues during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. “They are like salt in food” he said, acknowledging their ability to shape political discourse even without electoral success.

Fire at chemical factory in Telangana
Telangana Factory Blast: Death Toll From Sigachi Industries Explosion Rises to 42

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
