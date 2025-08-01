Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Criticises Politicisation Of Media, Calls For Journalistic Accountability

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised political parties for launching media outlets to protect their interests, warning it damages the credibility of journalism.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday voiced criticism against the growing trend of political parties launching their own media outlets, saying it misrepresents journalistic values and serves interests rather than the public good.
Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Telugu daily Nava Telangana, Reddy warned that media organisations aligned with political organisations act to conceal loopholes, safeguard assets, and target dissenting voices.
The Chief Minister also expressed reservations about the conduct of journalists affiliated with social media. He said it was difficult to distinguish between reporters and political actors masquerading as journalists. “Today, somebody who does not know the alphabet says I am a journalist. If we ask him, he says I am a social media journalist”, he said.
Addressing lack of decorum among some reporters, Reddy said, “Those who do not follow basic courtesies like respecting seniors sit in the front rows when we conduct press conferences. Some of them show so much arrogance”, as reported by PTI.
He called on sincere journalists to redefine and defend the ethical core of journalism in today’s media landscape.
Touching on national security issues, Reddy referred to the arrest of some social media influencers for allegedly collaborating with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.
In his remarks, he also praised the role of Communist parties in raising public issues during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. “They are like salt in food” he said, acknowledging their ability to shape political discourse even without electoral success.