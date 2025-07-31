Just over a year after swapping Marseille for the Saudi Pro League, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed a return to the Ligue 1 giants.
Aubameyang has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of another year with Marseille after mutually terminating his contract with Al‑Qadsiah.
The 36-year-old netted 17 times in 32 appearances in Saudi Arabia in 2024-25, the joint-seventh highest total in the division.
Aubameyang's move sees him rejoin Marseille after a stellar spell in 2023-24, during which he scored 30 goals and registered 11 assists in 51 games across all competitions.
In that campaign, only Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane (both 44) and Erling Haaland (38) found the back of the net more times than Aubameyang across Europe's top five leagues.
He brings a wealth of experience to Roberto De Zerbi's side, having made 154 career appearances in Ligue 1, scoring 58 times as well as providing 26 assists.
The transfer underlines Marseille's strategy of rebuilding their forward line ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, despite scoring the second-most goals in the top-flight last season.
This 2025-26 campaign includes a return to the Champions League for Marseille, with the club also reportedly sealing a move for Feyenoord's Igor Paixao.
Marseille begin their domestic season against Rennes on August 15, a side that Aubameyang has enjoyed success against during his time in Ligue 1.
Indeed, the Gabon international has scored five goals against Rennes in Ligue 1, only managing more against Lorient (seven).