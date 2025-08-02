Football

Cruz Arul 0-7 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025: Rave Green Win By Record Margin

The Seattle Sounders notched up a record-breaking 7-0 win over Cruz Azul on Friday (August 1, 2025) to get their Leagues Cup campaign off to a superb start. The Sounders had been defeated by Cruz Arul in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 earlier this year, and exacted revenge for it in style. All seven goals were scored in the second half as Seattle recorded the biggest victory margin in the competition's history. Omar Campos had hit the post for Cruz Azul in the first half, but that was the closest the Mexican side came to finding a breakthrough. Yeimar Gomez, Obed Vargas and Jesus Ferreira all scored in the first 15 minutes after the break before Osaze De Rosario came off the bench to add a fourth in the 69th minute. Fellow substitute Pedro de la Vega came on to net a brace, with Nouhou Tolo also netting between his two goals.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Obed Vargas
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas dribbles past Cruz Azul midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli, left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Erik Lira
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Cruz Azul players, including midfielder Erik Lira (6) forward Rodolfo Rotondi, second from right, and midfielder Luka Romero, right, walk off the field after losing to the Seattle Sounders in a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders fans react after a goal by forward Pedro De La Vega to bring the score to 7-0 over Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Pedro De La Vega
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega, right, chips in a goal to the back corner of the net as Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira, left, looks on during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Pedro De La Vega
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega (10) celebrates his goal with midfielder Danny Leyva, left and forward Jesús Ferreira (9) as Cruz Azul midfielder Carlos Rodríguez, right, looks away during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Jesús Ferreira
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira, second from right, celebrates his goal against Cruz Azul with teammates, including midfielder Cristian Roldan and defender Yeimar Gómez, front left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Pedro De La Vega
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega reacts after his first goal against Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Jesús Ferreira
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira, second from right, celebrates his goal against Cruz Azul with teammates, including defender Jackson Ragen (25) and defender Yeimar Gómez, third from right, facing, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Nouhou Tolo
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, second from right, facing, celebrates with teammates after his goal against Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

Leagues Cup 2025 soccer match Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders_Nouhou Tolo
Leagues Cup 2025: Cruz Arul Vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, front, scores a goal against Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.

