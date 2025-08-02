Football

Cruz Arul 0-7 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025: Rave Green Win By Record Margin

The Seattle Sounders notched up a record-breaking 7-0 win over Cruz Azul on Friday (August 1, 2025) to get their Leagues Cup campaign off to a superb start. The Sounders had been defeated by Cruz Arul in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 earlier this year, and exacted revenge for it in style. All seven goals were scored in the second half as Seattle recorded the biggest victory margin in the competition's history. Omar Campos had hit the post for Cruz Azul in the first half, but that was the closest the Mexican side came to finding a breakthrough. Yeimar Gomez, Obed Vargas and Jesus Ferreira all scored in the first 15 minutes after the break before Osaze De Rosario came off the bench to add a fourth in the 69th minute. Fellow substitute Pedro de la Vega came on to net a brace, with Nouhou Tolo also netting between his two goals.