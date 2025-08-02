Cruz Arul 0-7 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025: Rave Green Win By Record Margin

Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas dribbles past Cruz Azul midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli, left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Cruz Azul players, including midfielder Erik Lira (6) forward Rodolfo Rotondi, second from right, and midfielder Luka Romero, right, walk off the field after losing to the Seattle Sounders in a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders fans react after a goal by forward Pedro De La Vega to bring the score to 7-0 over Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega, right, chips in a goal to the back corner of the net as Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira, left, looks on during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega (10) celebrates his goal with midfielder Danny Leyva, left and forward Jesús Ferreira (9) as Cruz Azul midfielder Carlos Rodríguez, right, looks away during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira, second from right, celebrates his goal against Cruz Azul with teammates, including midfielder Cristian Roldan and defender Yeimar Gómez, front left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Pedro De La Vega reacts after his first goal against Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira, second from right, celebrates his goal against Cruz Azul with teammates, including defender Jackson Ragen (25) and defender Yeimar Gómez, third from right, facing, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, second from right, facing, celebrates with teammates after his goal against Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, front, scores a goal against Cruz Azul during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Seattle.