Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing

Perth Glory vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendlies: Massimiliano Allegri’s side secured a big win, with braces for Noah Okafor and Rafael Leao

File photo of AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri. Photo: File
Massimiliano Allegri has called for "calmness and balance" after AC Milan thrashed Perth Glory 9-0 in pre-season.

Filippo Terracciano opened the scoring after three minutes before a brace from Noah Okafor and goals from Christian Comotto and Samuel Chukwueze saw Milan lead 5-0 at half-time.

Rafael Leao came on at half-time to get a double of his own while Samuele Ricci and Yunus Musah completed the scoring at HBF Park in Australia, almost doubling their expected goals (xG) tally of 4.81.

Allegri's side have now defeated Liverpool and Perth in their pre-season campaign, which sees them travel to the Republic of Ireland next to face Leeds United before a trip to London to play Club World Cup champions Chelsea.

The Milan head coach has urged his players not to get too ahead of themselves after their big win in Perth, wanting them to stay level-headed for the season ahead.

Allegri said: "We've had 20 days of good work since starting, actually 25. We've had a good tour, played some good friendlies.

"Good performances, we've worked hard. We're pleased and we'll get back to work in Italy on the 5th [of August].

"The season's coming up so everything will change. The boys are working hard and with enthusiasm, which is the most important thing. And most of all, they are serious.

"The boys did well [against Perth]. They took it seriously. We needed a good run-out. It was a great evening for sport in Australia.

"We need to take it one step at a time. Game by game. As I've always said, we need to work with calmness and balance and not get carried away when things go well.

"We will have tough moments, and in those bad moments we need to make sure that we don't let our heads drop.

"We need to stay mentally balanced, knowing that a league season is a campaign of 38 games, in which we always need to maintain the same speed."

Milan begin their Serie A campaign at home to newly-promoted Cremonese on August 23rd, six days after their Coppa Italia round of 64 clash with Bari. 

