AC Milan Vs Lazio Preview, Serie A: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Mike Maignan's derby heroics drew strong praise from AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri ahead of their match against Lazio on Saturday, as they look to keep pace with Roma in the Serie A title race

  • AC Milan host Lazio as they attempt to keep pressure on Roma, two points ahead of them on the table

  • Milan have suffered just one league defeat this season, with Maignan’s form central to their success

  • Allegri expects a “complicated” match, praising Lazio’s structure and recent consistency

Massimiliano Allegri hailed Mike Maignan as "among the strongest goalkeepers around", and says AC Milan are working on a deal to renew the skipper's contract at San Siro.

Maignan played a starring role during Milan's derby victory over rivals Inter last weekend, saving Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty as the Rossoneri held out for a 1-0 win.

It marked Milan's first league clean sheet against their rivals since April 2018, while the France international has now saved three of his last six penalties in Serie A.

Maignan's consistent performances between the sticks have seen the Rossoneri lose just once in Serie A this season, the joint-fewest defeats in the division (along with Como).

However, the 30-year-old's future is uncertain, with his existing contract set to expire next June, though Allegri suggested the club are addressing the situation.

"Mike has always been among the strongest goalkeepers around," he told reporters ahead of Milan's clash with Lazio. "I'm not surprised by his performance [against Inter].

"I'm happy, I see him calm, and he's confirming his qualities on the pitch. From a contractual point of view, the club is working to give this team a future and stability."

Milan are second in Serie A, two points behind leaders Roma, ahead of welcoming eighth-place Lazio to San Siro on Saturday.

The Biancocelesti are six points adrift of the top four, but Allegri is wary of the threat Maurizio Sarri's side possess.

"Another match awaits us that could allow us to get closer to the final goal," he said. "Saturday will be very complicated. 

"Lazio, in the last 10 years, have won trophies, played in the Champions League, are a valuable and well-trained team. Sarri is doing a great job with a very organised team, which actually concedes little."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AC Milan – Christian Pulisic

Pulisic has been involved in 18 goals in Serie A in 2025 (11 goals, seven assists), the joint-most of any player, alongside Riccardo Orsolini and Mateo Retegui.

The American international, though a slight doubt for this game, has also scored 11 goals in 2025, equalling his best goal tally across Europe's big five leagues for a single calendar year (also 11 in 2024).

Lazio – Matteo Guendouzi

Guendouzi opened the scoring in Lazio's 2-0 victory over Lecce last weekend.

Having also provided an assist in the 2-0 win against Cagliari, the midfielder has been directly involved in two goals across the last two matches in which the Biancocelesti have found the net.

MATCH PREDICTION – AC MILAN WIN

No team has gained more points than Milan against current top-10 sides in Serie A in 2025-26 (16 points from six matches, 2.7 on average).

The Rossoneri have recorded at least six clean sheets after 12 Serie A games for the first time since 2008-09 (also six).

Meanwhile, Lazio have only scored in one of their last six Serie A away matches, failing to find the net in their last three. Not since 2012 have they gone four straight league games on the road without scoring.

The Biancocelesti were 2-1 winners when the sides met at San Siro in March, but have never won successive top-flight away matches against Milan.

You must also go back to February for the last time Lazio won back-to-back games in Serie A.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

AC Milan – 57.7%

Draw – 23.0%

Lazio – 19.2%

